Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MTCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.
In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Metacrine stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 914,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.