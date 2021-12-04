Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metacrine by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Metacrine by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 914,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

