Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.38

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 6821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MESO. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

