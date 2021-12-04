Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 799,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,059,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

MREO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 1,334,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

