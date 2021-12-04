Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

