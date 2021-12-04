Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercari from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Mercari stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

