MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $812,143.36 and approximately $39.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00235490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.