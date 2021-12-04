Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $867,702.09 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $867,702.09 and approximately $687.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009975 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

