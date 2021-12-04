Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,117 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $103,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

MDT stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.