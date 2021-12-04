MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.30

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 4721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,281 shares of company stock worth $1,810,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

