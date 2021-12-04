Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01. Medacta Group has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $143.00.

MEDGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

