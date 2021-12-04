Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $35.92 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $449.92 million and approximately $35.92 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.01 or 0.07951836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.99 or 1.00612939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,205,266 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

