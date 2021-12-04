McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

