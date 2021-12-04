Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 49,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,489. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

