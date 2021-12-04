Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MZDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 49,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,489. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.