Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,564.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

