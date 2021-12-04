Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 484,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,564.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
