Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

