MATH Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, MATH has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MATH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. MATH has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and $884,013.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MATH Profile

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

Buying and Selling MATH

