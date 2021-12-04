Mate (MATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $200,330.89

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Mate has a total market capitalization of $200,330.89 and $60,595.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mate has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

