Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 4.42. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

