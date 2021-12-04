Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $322.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.95. The company has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

