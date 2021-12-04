Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.03, but opened at $85.10. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 403,269 shares changing hands.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

