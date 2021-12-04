Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.