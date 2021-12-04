Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

