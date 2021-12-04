Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest Sells 5,000 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MRTN stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

