MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $32,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $349.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.