Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.48

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.48 and traded as high as C$115.00. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$115.00, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

