MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.