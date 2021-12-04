MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.
MAG stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $24.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
