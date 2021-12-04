Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,769. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

