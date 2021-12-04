Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 605,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.