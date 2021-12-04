Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

