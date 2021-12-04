Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $515.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $485.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.