Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

LHDX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Lucira Health by 150.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the third quarter valued at $4,394,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 460.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 181,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

