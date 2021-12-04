Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGRS. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.61 ($3.93). The stock has a market cap of £291.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

