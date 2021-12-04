Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,607 shares of company stock worth $454,101. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

