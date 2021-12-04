Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Movado Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $41.94 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

