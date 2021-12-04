Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is one of 59 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Loral Space & Communications Inc. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 49.27% 41.20% Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors -204.41% -21.36% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors 415 1894 2641 121 2.49

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loral Space & Communications Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A $93.09 million 11.28 Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors $3.84 billion $359.25 million 4.21

Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc.. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

