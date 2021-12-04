LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $305,436. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

