LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of LiqTech International worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.64. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.