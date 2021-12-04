Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIOPF stock remained flat at $$15.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. Lion has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

