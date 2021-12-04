LinkEye Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $513,914.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.57 or 0.08285518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00064630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.43 or 0.98959347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002620 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

