Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $205,307.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00325650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

