LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading 7% Higher

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45. 19,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,193,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

