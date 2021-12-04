Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.66. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Life Storage by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.