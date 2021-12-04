Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 505,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

