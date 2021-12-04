Lido DAO Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.28 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00006102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

