Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.23.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

