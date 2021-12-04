Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.23.
About Orchard Funding Group
