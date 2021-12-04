Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Lennar stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

