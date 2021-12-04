Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM opened at $460.40 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.73.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

