Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

NEWR opened at $103.26 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

