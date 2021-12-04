Leon van de Moortele Acquires 39,000 Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

Shares of LON:GR1T opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.96.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

