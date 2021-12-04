Ledyard National Bank Sells 519 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59.

